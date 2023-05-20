Team Secret ahead of their VCT Pacific match. Courtesy: VCT Pacific.

MANILA - After winning against them in the twilight of the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific League regular season, Team Secret will again face Korean titan DRX in the next round of the playoffs.

Despite having played against them recently, Team Secret expects that the No. 1 seed will make adjustments ahead of their match later at 5 P.M this afternoon.

"We played them so recently that the prep is going to be near much identical. Obviously we played one other series so we need to take a look into that as well. And yeah I mean they are going to have a read on what we did for today," head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem said in a post-match interview.

Team Secret is expecting DRX's Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung to replace Kim "Zest" Gi-seok from their rotation as they start their playoff campaign.

Foxy9, whom DRX acquired ahead of the VCT Pacific's inaugural season, was expected to be included in the main 5 during the regular season phase.

Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera, who was the boy of the hour in the matchup against DRX, said he remains confident ahead of the rematch.

He also believes Foxy9 suiting up will be quite a treat, as he puts the ex-Reignite star at the same level as Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang and Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto of rival team Paper Rex.

"Still the same. My confidence is still the same. I think Foxy9 [will surprise me] because I've never been fought [such level of] duelist before [such as] jingg and f0rsaken [of Paper Rex] so yeah, " Jremy said.