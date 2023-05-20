Courtesy: Team Secret

MANILA - Team Secret on Saturday dropped to the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific League after absorbing a 1-2 loss against top-seeded DRX in Seoul, South Korea.

Team Secret, fielding in five Pinoys in their main lineup will be facing another host team, GEN.G for survival on Sunday.

DRX winning the series means they will secure the first slot for VCT Pacific teams to Masters, to be held in Tokyo, Japan this June, as they secure the slot to the upper bracket finals.

Meanwhile, Team Secret will have to win their next two games - against Gen.G and another opponent - to get the last slot to VCT Masters.

Team Secret asserted its mastery of Haven before crumbling in DRX's map choice Split and Bind, where Team Secret debuted Singaporean 6th man Lionel "lenne" Lim and hero Gekko.

"Sa Split hindi kami nags-Split and map ng DRX 'yon. 'Yung veto namin mali kaya kaunti lang practice namin sa last map so medyo [may] underperformance," Jremy "Jeremy" Cabrera told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview.

Team Secret's persistent push of the A site in Haven became the key to their dominance in the first half, getting to match point come round 18 after a thrifty win led by Jim "Borkum" Timbreza.

DRX managed to pull themselves together with the map on the line taking the next three rounds to bring the scoreline to 9-12. But the Adobo Gang put in the nail in the coffin after Jessie "JesssieVash" Cuyco's 3k led the team to the elimination win.

DRX eventually unleashed themselves on Split (13-5) and on newly-added Bind (13-4), as Team Secret debuted lenne, replacing youngster Adrian "invy" Reyes.

The Singaporean was top 2 in frags in his debut, with a 8/13/5 kill-death-assist scorecard on Gekko, a hero that was introduced to the team's agent pool last March.

"That was kind of like a team decision because we were experimenting on [player compositions]. We brought up that we should [put in] lenne in this map. Previously we had a bunch of role issues on the map and Invy was like hey we should let lenne play instead of me and it was [us] experimenting the comps," head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem said in a post-match interview.

The match was a revenge of sorts for the Korean squad, who absorbed a 0-2 loss at the hands of Team Secret.

"They did a lot of work, they changed 2-3 of their comps and they were fielding a different roster. They were playing pretty passive and now they are pretty forward, getting picks and getting fights," Warbirds said.