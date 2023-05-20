SJ Moore powered Team Punks to a big win over Team Hype in the SLAM Rising Star Classic 2023. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- SJ Moore's star shone brightest as he led Team Punks over Team Hype, 141-129, at the Boys' SLAM Rising Star Classic 2023 on Saturday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

The high-leaping forward chipped in 23 points, including 13 in the final frame, and was awarded as the Slam Rising Stars MVP.

"Sinunod ko lang yung mga sinabi ni coach [Allen Ricardo], and sa tingin ko sa performance ko mga nasa 80% kasi nga we're just having fun pero we just played as a team," the incoming UST Growling Tiger said.

Chris Hubilla and Janrey Pasaol contributed 22 each in Team Punks' win, while Lebron Nieto also had a huge game with 19 points, including two crucial three-pointers in the fourth which resulted in a much-needed separation for their squad.

Veejay Pre also scored 17 markers, while SEA Games gold medalist Mason Amos delivered 10 points in the win.

Over to Team Hype's side, Letran Squires star Andy Gemao top-scored with 23 points, followed by UAAP Boys MVP Reinhard Jumamoy with 22.

Francis Lopez, Luis Pablo, and Seven Gagate suited up during the pre-game introductions but missed the game due to the UP Fighting Maroons' preseason match against De La Salle University.