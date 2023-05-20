NCAA: Letran secures commitment of 6 rookies

Rensy Bajar has added six rookies to his recruitment class, five of whom can immediately suit up in the upcoming NCAA season. Letran/Handout.

MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran has secured the commitment of six rookies for its campaign in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, coach Rensy Bajar confirmed on Saturday.

Jonas Napalang, James Jumao-as, Shad Chang, Paolo Galvez, Ira Mañas, and Nathaniel Montecillo have all moved to Muralla, where they will try to help Letran extend its dominance of the NCAA.

"Masaya kami sa mga additions na ito. Importante sa amin na may mga bata kaming handang tumulong at makipaglaban para mag-contend pa rin kami dito sa Letran," said Bajar.

Napalang, the 24th-ranked NBTC high school prospect, is a 5-foot-11 playmaker who was the second-leading scorer for University of the Philippines Integrated School with his 16.71 points. The 18-year-old court general also averaged 4.29 rebounds, 3.14 assists, and 1.29 steals in 35 minutes for the Junior Maroons.

Jumao-as, meanwhile, is a versatile 6-foot winger who was a major contributor for University of Santo Tomas in their Final Four run this past UAAP Season 85. The 18-year-old slasher posted 13.18 points, 4.09 boards, 1.91 assists, and 1.09 steals in 22 minutes for the Tiger Cubs.

Chang, 18, is a 5-foot-11 guard who started 11 of 14 games for La Salle Zobel despite only netting 3.93 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.43 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Galvez, 20, is a 5-foot-10 skipper from St. Jerome School of Novaliches who burst into the scene leading GameChanger Novaliches to the NCR Division Finals of the Ballout Founder's Cup.

Mañas, 18, is a 6-foot-3 forward who played for Homegrown Australia in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, collecting 9.8 points, 4.8 boards, and 1.0 steal en route to a Division 2 semifinals appearance.

All five are eligible to play come NCAA Season 99 and have all of their five playing years.

Montecillo, on the other hand, wallowed in La Salle's Team B with the 5-foot-10 guard averaging 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in last year's Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. He can play for the Knights in NCAA Season 100 and still has his full five years of eligibility.

Letran is looking to maintain its dynasty under Bajar, this time with veterans Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje leading the charge.