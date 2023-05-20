Manila Youth football tilt kicks off

Christopher from Beach Boys FC juggles a soccer ball in the island of Boracay, Philippines, October 17, 2018. Mark R. Cristino, MARK R. CRISTINO, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA -- The Manila Youth Football League (MY Football League), which aims to grow the game and empower the youth, will kick off on Saturday after a three-year absence.

The youth tournament features 88 teams from 11 age categories, including open mixed, which features scholars supported by MFC Foundation, teams from Gawad Kalinga, Antipolo, Japan Football Club and others.

The two-day tournament will be held at Circuit Makati, which is celebrating its 10th year anniversary and co- presented by Purefoods.

Guided by FIFA Grassroots, the MY Football League was formed in 2019 to create a program that will bring together as many people as possible through the league and its patrons. It is designed to reach out to the young and create a process that connects them to the future.

The MFC Foundation together with Makati Football Club founder Tomas Lozano, organizer of youth football leagues for over four decades, created this youth league to continue its thrust of growing the game.

After the opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m., matches for the 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 age brackets will be played starting at 8 a.m., with 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010 categories will be played starting at 1 p.m.

The final day on Sunday will feature fixtures from 2009 and 2008 starting at 10 a.m. and the Open Mixed Division at 1 p.m.