Golf: Constantino, Uy banner cast for ICTSI Villamor

Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy are the two top contenders in the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters. Handout photos.

MANILA -- Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy headline a compact field seeking to win the inaugural ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters on May 24-26 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour will hold the three-day duel side-by-side with the 72-hole men's championship.

Constantino and Uy figured in a sudden-death playoff in the last LPGT event at Luisita, with Constantino emerging triumphant for her fifth victory in a three-year professional career.

“Hopefully, I’ll play another good round at Villamor,” said Constantino.

Constantino also ruled the first ICTSI Villamor Match Play Invitational last year, when she won via playoff over top amateur Rianne Malixi. Uy and the rest of the 21-player cast are hoping to stop Constantino from bagging another crown in the P1-M event that serves as the fifth leg of this year's LPGT.

Other contenders include Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Pamela Mariano and Korean Kim Seoyun, along with the likes of Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood, Florence Bisera, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Minoza, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Majorie Pulumbarit, Monica Mandario and Korean Yan Juyoung.

Spicing up the title chase are national team mainstay Mafy Singson and fellow amateur Nam Eunhua and Lee Jiwon of Korea.