Gilas to resume FIBA World Cup preps on June 1

The members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ariya Kurniawan.

MANILA -- The Philippine national basketball team has been granted a well-deserved rest period following their successful campaign in the recent 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

“Unang-una, pahinga muna kami, that's very important,” said Reyes in a recent interview on Pasada sa Teleradyo.

But after a two-week break, the nationals will resume their preparations for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

“We're planning the resumption of practice on June 1,” said

Reyes.

“We're putting together the final details of the training camp sa Europe and some tune up matches.”

Reyes wants his troops to go through intensive training overseas as they are lined up to take on Italy, Angola and Dominican Republic in the group stage of the world competition.

The Philippines will co-host the games together with Indonesia and Japan starting August 25.

“We will make announcements pag nafinalize na ang schedule, but for now the resumption of practice on June 1.”



Reyes also maintained that he has already made up his mind about making Cambodia his final appearance in the SEA Games.

“The Southeast Asian Games is really for younger players, younger coaches developmental players. I have made up my mind that this will be my last Southeast Asian Games,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: