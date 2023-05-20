General view of the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, April 24, 2022 (reissued May 17, 2023). EPA-EFE/SANNA

With the Imola GP cancelled, Formula 1 has announced that they will stream the 2005 and 2021 Imola races in full on YouTube.

The 2005 San Marino GP which features the classic duel of 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher and 2-time world champion and current Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will be streamed at 8 p.m. (Philippine time) on Saturday.

The action-packed 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP that saw Max Verstappen’s first race victory of the season will stream at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The race weekend supposedly on May 19 to 21 was called off following the discussions between Formula 1, FIA, and local authorities amid severe weather conditions that caused heavy flooding in northern Italy.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region,” it said in a statement.

“It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” it added.

It is still unclear if the grand prix will be held on a later date.

Several Formula 1 teams and drivers also supported the decision to cancel the race.

Formula 1 said it will donate €1M “to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to support the communities affected by the flooding in the region.”

Ferrari also announced they will contribute €1M to the regional fundraising campaign.

Formula 1 is set to see action on round 7 in Monaco on May 26 to 28.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen currently leads the world championship run with 119 points. He is followed by teammate Sergio Perez with 105. Alonso is in third place with 75.