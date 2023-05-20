The Bay Area Dragons huddle ahead of Game 7 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- Bay Area might make its return to the PBA to compete again with local clubs.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the presence of the Dragons brought added interest in the league, especially when the foreign team figured in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals against fancied team Barangay Ginebra.

"Tnignan natin kung maibabalik natin ang Bay Area... Two conferences lang kasi tayo (this season). Pero sana magtuloy tuloy," said Marcial in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

"Ang laking tulong ng Bay Area. Parang nangyari nga Philippines versus China, ganoon ang labanan. Nagroot ang mga kababayan natin para sa Ginebra. Kung hindi ganun hindi natin mahihit ang 54,000-attendance e. "

After bowing to the Gin Kings in the Commissioner's Cup finals, Bay Area competed in the 2023 East Asia Super League Champions League where it won bronze.

Marcial said they are negotiating for the Dragons' return with certain conditions.

"Ang concern lang dito ay kung magkakasundo tayo with the team, kung magkakasundo 'yung mga proseso, kung okay sila sa mga kondisyon natin," said Marcial.

"Aayusin natin 'yung imports, 'di na pwede 'yung dalawa."

Bay Area featured two imports in its line-up for the Commissioner's Cup in American Myles Powell and Canadian Andrew Nicholson, although only one of them could be included in the active roster in any given game.

They took the top seed in the Commissioner's Cup with a 10-2 win-loss record, defeated Rain or Shine in the quarterfinals then trounced San Miguel Beer in four games in the semis en route to the championship round.

They met their match against Ginebra in the Finals, however, falling in seven games.

The seventh game of the championship series was held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, where over 54,000 fans watched as Ginebra cruised to a 114-99 triumph.



