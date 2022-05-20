UAAP cheerdance to stream on GigaPlay app for free

The UAAP Cheerdance Competition is set to take for the first time since 2019. Handout

Fans of UAAP Cheerdance Competition are in for a treat as a telecommunication giant sets to stream the event on Sunday for free.

Smart Communications, Inc. revealed that it will be streaming the return of the competition on Sunday, 4 p.m., through their GigaPlay App for free with no subscription fees and data charges.

To enjoy free streaming, Smart subscribers must download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi – without incurring data charges.

The UAAP CDC is set to take for the first time since 2019, with the league's cheering squads performing shortened routines and featuring fewer personnel.

The UAAP confirmed on Thursday that a maximum of 15 performers will be allowed on the competition floor of the Mall of Asia Arena, down from the 25-man squad of previous seasons.

Moreover, routines must run for only two-and-a-half minutes to three minutes, whereas squads were allowed six minutes in previous years.

Perhaps the biggest change is that no live drums are allowed in the competition, with teams performing to canned music.

All eight teams will perform on Sunday, in the following order:

Ateneo Blue Eagles

NU Pep Squad

UP Pep Squad

FEU Cheering Squad

DLSU Animo Squad

Adamson Pep Squad

UE Pep Squad

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

The powerhouse National University Pep Squad is gunning for a third consecutive cheerdance crown.

