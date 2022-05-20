MANILA – The Philippines put itself in position to collect more gold medals courtesy of its national esports contingent.

Sibol teams participating in the PUBG Mobile event ended their campaign Friday in first and third places after the group stages of the team competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The two squads representing the country for PUBG Mobile earned three "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" finishes, eliminating all rivals in Rounds 1, 2, and 5.

The first Philippine team, KHI Esports, earned 75 points while the second, Zap Battlegroundz, had 60; lodged between them is Myanmar at 62.

The Filipinos qualified for the final stages on Saturday, May 21, to contend for a podium finish in the biennial meet.

Meanwhile, Sibol's team for League of Legends (PC), West Point Esports, is also heading to the playoffs Saturday after finishing with a 3-1 record in the groups. They will face Malaysia in the semifinals.

In Friday's games, they Philippines defeated Thailand and Singapore to clinch the top spot.

Imperial Esports, country's Arena of Valor team for the Games, however, bid goodbye after ending up bottom of their standings with a winless record.