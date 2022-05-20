B R O N Z E 🥉



Our beach volleyball teams will stand on the podium once more @ #SEAGames31! 🇵🇭 CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/cuSpUN5lLl — Volleyball Philippines (@volleyball_phi) May 20, 2022

For the second consecutive time, the Philippines finished the beach volleyball tournament in the Southeast Asian Games with two bronze medals.

Both men’s and women’s teams duplicated their bronze finishes in the 2019 edition after beating host Vietnam in the Hanoi Games Friday.

On Thursday, the country’s beach volleyball teams suffered heartbreaking losses to Thailand that relegated them to the battle for bronze at the Tuan Chau Beach, Quang Ninh.

The women’s side lost its chance of making it to the gold medal match following a 2-0 defeat to the defending champions.

The team is composed of Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Dij Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, the men's team also took a sorry 2-1 semi finals loss to Thailand to similarly fall short of its gold quest.

Jude Garcia and Jaron Requinton failed to sustain the magic that gave them the top spot in Pool A after losing to Surin Jongklang and Banlue Nakprakhong, 18-21, 18-21.

Also included in the team are Krung Arbasto and Ranran Abdilla.

