Photos from George Calvelo andCzar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/FILE

The Philippines has been assured of a gold-silver finish both men’s and women’s 10-ball events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This developed after Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno outclassed their respective foes in the semifinals to arrange an all-Filipina title clash.

Johann Chua and Carlo Biado followed suit in the men’s event as they both outpointed their Singaporean foes in the semifinals.

Amit made quick work of Thailand’s Pennipa Nakjui in the first semis match, 7-0, while Centeno survived a scare from Xuan Vang Bui of Vietnam, 7-5.

Amit, who just won the gold medal in women’s 9-ball, will challenge defending 10-ball champion Centeno on Saturday.

They also faced other in the finals of the 2019 Games where Centeno prevailed over Amit.

Meanwhile, Chua eliminated Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-2, to set another gold medal match against compatriot Biado in the Hanoi Games.

Last Wednesday, Chua pounced on uncharacteristic errors by the U.S. Open champion Biado to claim the gold in the men's 9-ball singles.

Chua secured a 9-6 victory in the final as the Philippines wrapped up a 1-2 finish in the event.