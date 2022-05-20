Ian Clark Bautista marched to the gold medal round by pummeling his opponent from Cambodia in the men's featherweight semifinals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Friday.

Bautista landed heavy bombs on Sao Rangsey at Bac Ninh Gymnasium, rattling Sao who was twice given a standing 8-count in the first round.

The referee then stopped the fight in the second after seeing that Sao could not defend himself against the heavy-handed Bautista.

He will join Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and defending SEA Games flyweight champion Rogen Ladon into the final round.

Marcial, who got a bye in the quarterfinals, battered Thai opponent Peerapat Yeasungnoen on his way to the middleweight title bout.

Ladon edged Thailand's Thanarat Saengpet to also vie for gold.