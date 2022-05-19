The Philippine wrestling team closed its 31st Southeast Asian Games campaign in Hanoi, with four additional medals on Thursday.
The country added three silver medals and a bronze in the men’s division to improve its medal haul to seven silver and five bronze medals.
Ronil Tubog fell to Tat Du Can of Vietnam, 0-2, to settle for silver in men’s freestyle 74kg. Jhonny Morte also took the second place in men’s freestyle 65kg.
Meanwhile, Alvin Lobreguito scored a 10-0 win over Bounthien Kommalaxa of Laos to clinch the silver in men's freestyle 57kg.
Jason Balabal copped a second bronze in these Games, after placing third in the men’s freestyle 97kg.
He also booked a bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 97kg event Tuesday.
On Wednesday, four Filipina wrestlers reached the podium in the biennial meet, although three of them fell short of clinching the gold.