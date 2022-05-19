Photos from Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine wrestling team closed its 31st Southeast Asian Games campaign in Hanoi, with four additional medals on Thursday.

The country added three silver medals and a bronze in the men’s division to improve its medal haul to seven silver and five bronze medals.

Ronil Tubog fell to Tat Du Can of Vietnam, 0-2, to settle for silver in men’s freestyle 74kg. Jhonny Morte also took the second place in men’s freestyle 65kg.

Meanwhile, Alvin Lobreguito scored a 10-0 win over Bounthien Kommalaxa of Laos to clinch the silver in men's freestyle 57kg.

Jason Balabal copped a second bronze in these Games, after placing third in the men’s freestyle 97kg.

He also booked a bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 97kg event Tuesday.

On Wednesday, four Filipina wrestlers reached the podium in the biennial meet, although three of them fell short of clinching the gold.