Tennis: Spaniard ousts Alex Eala in W25 Spain tourney

MANILA — Alex Eala missed the chance to reach the quarterfinals of the $25,000 Platja D’Aro tournament in Spain on Thursday after Spanish Irene Burillo Escorihuela scored a sweeping victory over the Filipino ace, 6-2, 6-4.

The second round clash began with 15-year-old Eala taking the lead at 2-0 before Burillo Escorihuela overtook the World No. 662 Filipino and extended her lead to 5-2 with a forehand crosscourt winner. The World No. 271 Spaniard secured the opening set, 6-2, with a forehand down the line.

At 2-2 in the second set, 23-year-old Burillo Escorihuela gained three break points with a forehand passing shot and successfully converted to have a 3-2 advantage. She widened the gap to 4-2 courtesy of a double fault from Eala, and went on to claim the match, 6-4, with an ace to the T.

En route to the second round, Eala beat Spanish qualifier Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, in over 3 hours of play. Despite her loss to Burillo Escorihuela, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion will still see quarterfinals action in the W25 Platja D’Aro doubles tournament.

The Filipino teamed up with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia and won against Spanish Valeria Koussenkova and South African Warona Mdlulwa, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round.

Eala, the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champion, and Selekhmeteva, the 2019 US Open girls’ doubles champion, will face the top-seeded Russian tandem of Sofya Lansere and Vlada Koval in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

