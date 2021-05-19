Tennis: Alex Eala progresses in W25 Spain tilt after 3-hour opening match

MANILA—Alex Eala of the Philippines determinedly moved past Spanish qualifier Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, in the opening round of the $25,000 Platja D’Aro tournament in Spain on Wednesday.

World No. 662 Eala took 3 hours and 9 minutes to beat World No. 547 Carrillo Marin, setting up a 2nd round clash with another Spaniard, World No. 271 Irene Burillo Escorihuela.

In the opening set, 25-year-old Carrillo Marin immediately gained a 2-0 advantage and 15-year-old Eala wasted no time to even at 2-2. A forehand down the line awarded the Spaniard a break of serve, to which Eala replied with a break via a backhand return of serve that forced an error from Carrillo Marin.

Eala proceeded to win the next two games to serve for the set at 5-3. Carrillo Marin forced the crucial game to deuce and even had the chance to break, but Eala fought on to clinch the opening set with a backhand passing shot, 6-3.

The second set began in similar fashion, as Carrillo Marin took a 3-1 lead. Their groundstrokes became deeper and the rallies extended further as the players continued to aim for the lines and occasionally hit drop shots and volleys.

The Spaniard extended her lead to 4-2 and in the succeeding game, a grueling deuce went in the Filipino’s favor as she broke to trail at 3-4. With a forehand volley winner, Eala equalized at 4-4. They held serve in the next two games, and Carrillo Marin pushed for a third set at 7-5.

The beginning of the decider was neck and neck, until Carrillo Marin pulled through to lead at 4-3. Eala held serve to catch up, 4-4, and the players were at par again at 5-5. The Filipino converted a pivotal break to serve for the match at 6-5 and she breezed through the final game to seal the match, 7-5.

On Tuesday, Eala also notched a win in the first round alongside Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva, 6-2, 6-0, over South African Warona Mdlulwa and Spanish Valeria Koussenkova.

Such victory marked the professional doubles debut of Eala, the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champion with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

The Filipino teen sensation and her Russian partner will go up against top seeds Vlada Koval and Sofya Lansere of Russia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Eala, an ITF International Junior Player Grant recipient and Roland Garros girls’ singles semifinalist, talked about her preparations prior to competing at the W25 Platja D’Aro.

“I am working really hard and putting in a lot of time on court, trying to improve and put the learnings of Miami into practice,” the 2021 Miami Open qualifying wildcard recipient said on her ITFtennis.com blog.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is looking to win her second pro singles title after conquering the W15 Manacor first leg in January.

