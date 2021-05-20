Soldier-athletes' detailed service made official

Philippine Olympic Committee President Cong. Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael Barredo; Bottom (L-R): Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez during the virtual signing of the memorandum of understanding that places soldier-athletes under detailed service.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and the Philippine Paralympic Committee on Thursday signed the memorandum of understanding that officially places 117 military-athletes and coaches on detailed service (DS).

Represented by PSC chairman William Ramirez, AFP chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana, Cong. Abraham Tolentino and Michael Barredo, respectively, the four organizations sealed the agreement in a virtual signing ceremony Thursday.

The agreement, which aims to "develop potential gold medalists in international sports competitions," has among its provisions the option to terminate the DS of certain athletes should there be a case of the ongoing conflict in their NSAs or in cases of misconduct or breach of discipline as provided for in AFP regulations.

In his speech, Sobejana highlighted the importance of the MOU as it symbolizes the united commitment of all parties to pursue aspirations to bring pride to our country.

"In the name of sports and in the name of public service, your Armed Forces is not above you, not below you but rather we are always beside you. Sama-sama nating hubugin ang ating mga atleta upang tayo ay magwagi sa lahat ng mga sports competitions across the globe," Sobejana said.

Ramirez, for his part, expressed his delight at the evolution of their partnership, which has greatly benefited Philippine sports. He also assured that the PSC will be tightly monitoring athletes on detailed service.

"(They should) act as befitting a soldier. They are soldiers first before they are athletes," Ramirez stressed.

Among those under the detailed service agreement are three-time weightlifting Olympian and Tokyo Olympics qualifier Hidilyn Diaz, Southeast Asian Games perennial champion boxer Josie Gabuco, 2019 SEA Games gold medalists Melcah Jen Caballero (rowing), and Jermyn Prado (cycling).

"Sports is a battle that brings glory to the country. We are grateful to the AFP for allowing them to be with us in our battle of friendship and diplomacy. They are our frontliners in sports," said Tolentino.

Barredo, for his part, said: "We are thankful, honored, and privileged that we are part of this quadripartite agreement. Our soldiers with disabilities will continue to fight, represent and hopefully get the first gold medal (for the country) in the Paralympic games."

The agreement will be in force for three years or until 2024.

Also present during the virtual signing were PSC commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram and Charles Raymond Maxey along with PPC secretary-general Walter Torres and Philippine Army deputy chief of staff for personnel Major General Adriano Perez Jr.