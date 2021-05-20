PBA: Justin Chua hopes to learn from Vic Manuel

Phoenix Super LPG's Justin Chua is no rookie in the PBA.

But when he learned he will be teammates with former Alaska Ace Vic Manuel, the 2020 PBA Defensive Player of the Year got excited.

"Ako yung dumidepensa kay Vic lagi. And it's really tough to guard him lalo na nung sobrang kundisyon siya," said Chua in the PBA website. (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE https://www.pba.ph/news/chua-looks-forward-to-learning-new-stuff-from-manuel)

"So it's something I also looked forward in practice to start learning stuff from him also. He's a veteran na rin and he's been very good in the PBA."

Manuel is considered an asset after being Alaska's leading scorer in the PBA bubble with 15.9 points on 45 percent shooting from the field.

Chua said it's urgent for him and fellow big man Jason Perkins to build chemistry with Manuel since they will man the middle for Phoenix in the coming 46th PBA season.

Aside from Manuel, the Fuel Masters also acquired the nos. 7 and 19 picks from the Aces in the last rookie draft, and used them to get Larry Muyang and Aljun Melecio, respectively.

"So lahat ng big man (namin) bago. I want to see how I will blend with the new guys," said Chua.

