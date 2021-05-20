MMA: Denice Zamboanga honored to be part of ONE's all-women card

Denice Zamboanga is excited to be part of the all-women ONE: Empower event Friday next week at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zamboanga, the women's atomweight top contender, is the lone Philippine representative in the event. She will take on highly touted Seo “Arale Chan” Hee Ham in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

“This is such a big thing for me. Being the only Filipina there to represent the Philippines, that is such an honor,” she said.

“I want to win for the country. I want to represent it well, and being a part of the first all-women’s event, I want to make sure I bring honor to the Philippines.”

Completing the bracket are the clashes between Alyonna Rassohyna and Stamp Fairtex, Itsuki “Strong Heart Fighter” Hirata and Alyse Anderson, and Meng Bo versus a to-be-determined opponent in what is easily one of the most competitive tournaments ever put together by ONE.

Bannering the all-women’s card is the clash between ONE women’s strawweight world champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan and No. 2-ranked Michelle Nicolini, making this a must-watch event for those who are crazy about women’s mixed martial arts.

“This is such a big opportunity for women’s mixed martial arts. We’re rounding up the best female fighters in the world in one event. This shows just how big women’s mixed martial arts already is, not only in ONE but in the rest of the world,” Zamboanga said.

Zamboanga said the all-women event proves that women’s mixed martial arts has arrived.

“In a sense, this also shows that we could also hang with our male counterparts because we have so many amazing female athletes coming up, athletes that we will see at this event,” she said.

