LOOK: Magnolia squad sports new faces in practice

The Magnolia Hotshots officially began team practice on Thursday, marking the first time they shared the court with their new acquisitions.

For the first time, Calvin Abueva practiced alongside his Magnolia teammates since he was acquired from Phoenix Super LPG last February.

It is also the first time they practiced with newly signed rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi, brother of Maverick Ahanmisi of the Alaska Aces.

The practice took place at the Lyceum International Maritime Academy Gym in Batangas City, since they are not yet allowed in NCR Plus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But much attention goes to Abueva who made a successful comeback to the PBA during the bubble conference after going through a lengthy suspension.

His shock trade from Phoenix to Magnolia in exchange for Chris Banchero gained much attention from local basketball fans.

Joining Abueva and Ahanmisi are Hotshots mainstays Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Ian Sangalang who are looking to make a mark in the coming 46th PBA season.

