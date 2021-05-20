Football: Zubiri wants Maranon's citizenship fastracked in time for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

MANILA -- Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri has asked the Senate secretariat to follow up the bill naturalizing United City striker Bienvenido Marañon in time for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Zubiri cited that the footballer went through the same process in parallel with Ange Kouame, but only the Ateneo de Manila University big man was able to get his naturalization papers signed.

"I'd just like to ask the secretariat to follow up the citizenship of Maranon. Naunahan po tayo ng taga-Ateneo, 'yung kanilang basketball player," the Senate majority floor leader said during a plenary session.

"Sana naman 'yung football player namin for taga-Azkals because he has a game I believe on June 4, first week of June. Sana makasama siya sa Philippine team.

"I believe it's for enrollment, maybe the secretariat can follow it up to the House so it can be signed already by all concerned," he said.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has rued the delay as it wanted to field Maranon with the Philippine Azkals to the World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers which will begin in June.

"We are facing the prospect of not having Bienve in the team for the remaining matches, considering the numerous requirements he has to comply with before he can suit up for the country," PFF president Nonong Araneta said in a previous statement.

