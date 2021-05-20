FIBA 3x3: Manila Chooks TM will miss Lipik Challenger due to visa issues

The Manila Chooks TM squad. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Manila Chooks TM will not be able to participate in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger, as the team's Croatian visas did not arrive in time.

With the Croatian visas of Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, and Dennis Santos still unavailable as of Wednesday evening, the brass of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event.

"There are things that we have no control of and this is one of them," said Chooks 3x3 owner Ronald Mascariñas.

"Since 2019, this is the first time that we had to pull out from a FIBA 3x3 tournament and the players were really looking forward to it," he added. "But the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for us to obtain our delegation's visas."

The Philippines has no Croatian embassy, and the passports of the four players were transmitted to Jakarta, Indonesia for processing. They were sent to the Croatian Embassy in Jakarta last May 7 but until May 19, the visas have yet to be produced.

Manila Chooks TM, which was supposed to compete in the qualifying draw, had been training hard for the tournament under a bubble set-up at the Lucena Convention Center in Quezon.

"The boys have been raring to bounce back after Doha but there are things na hindi natin kontrolado. Bawi na lang, that's all we can do right now," said Manila Chooks TM head trainer Aldin Ayo.

The organizing committee of the Lipik Challenger is still looking for a replacement team as of publishing.

FIBA 3x3 has yet to announce when and where the next pro circuit will be.

In the meantime, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is set to begin the planning for its first conference this year. Manila Chooks TM is slated to compete in the domestic league along with teams from the MPBL, VisMin Super Cup, and NBL-Pilipinas.

"We are looking to have a bigger tournament this year and our team is already looking at possible locations to host our first conference which will be the President's Cup. A lot will be at stake in the tournament, which will include slots in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters," said Mascariñas, who is also planning another Super Quest this year.

