Dodgeball challenge in 'The Apprentice' one to remember for Pinoy contestant

Filipino contestant Louie Sangalang during Team Valor's presentation. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino contestant Louie Sangalang had quite the memorable experience in the latest episode of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

Never in his wildest dreams did Sangalang think that he would cross paths with MMA superstar Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, let alone face off against him.

But that was exactly what happened in Episode 9 of the series, as the 43-year-old procurement consultant from the Philippines got the chance to face the MMA legend –- not in the Circle, but in a trampoline arena where the seven remaining candidates played trampoline dodgeball with Johnson.

Sangalang, a purple belt in jiu-jitsu, had played dodgeball growing up and was confident in his skills. His shining moment came when he eliminated Johnson in the clincher, which led to his teammate Monica Millington delivering Team Valor's game-winning hit on Irina Chadsey.

"Getting to hit a world champion, that's going to be something for the books in my life," Sangalang commented as he flashed a winning smile and did backflips on the trampoline.

Staying with the youthful vibe of the episode, the candidates next created a campaign promoting Alpha Bravo e-sports Pro, TUMI's first gaming bag collection, in the boardroom challenge.

Still riding high from the physical task victory, Sangalang was quick to vouch for Millington to take the lead for Team Valor -- a strategic move as he wanted to see the 30-year-old fashion entrepreneur from the United States rise to the occasion.

"I have a very high regard for Monica's capabilities when it comes to competencies in these fields," he explained.

Team Valor came up with its "Journey of a Champion" campaign, a tournament of champions that would launch the ultimate sling bag for e-sports athletes, which was praised by ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, with a few tweaks here and here.

"I thought your execution plan was believable, but you just chose everyday heroes. I think that's an almost impossible concept," the executive pointed out.

"But if you choose someone who's on the cusp of being professional, it'll get a lot of credibility in the gaming community. A little bit of a tweak and this concept can be explosive," said Sityodtong.

The ONE boss gave Team Valor the victory, while Germany's Kexin Ye and Nazee Sajedi of the United States were eliminated in the episode.

Now only five candidates remain – with just Sangalang and Indonesia's Paulina Purnomowati as the only Asians in the competition for the prize of a US$250,000 job offer as Sityodtong's protégé, chief of staff, and head of a business development unit at the ONE Championship global headquarters in Singapore.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: