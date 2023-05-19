PVL: Vanie Gandler takes talents to Cignal HD Spikers



MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University outside spiker Vanie Gandler has decided to end her UAAP stint with the Blue Eagles.

On Thursday, Gandler surprised the volleyball community when she was announced as the new recruit of the Cignal HD Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This development came just a week after her teammate Faith Nisperos also moved to Akari Chargers after Ateneo finished sixth in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball.

“As I enter a new phase of my life after college, I’m more than excited to join a volleyball team such as the Cignal HD Spikers,” Gandler said on her decision to go pro.

The 5-foot-9 spiker is hoping to improve her skills on a higher level as she set join the squad of head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Before advancing to PVL, Gandler was part of the champion team of Ateneo in UAAP Season 81 during the first year of Oliver Almadro as chief tactician.

She was also pivotal in the Blue Eagles’ campaign in Season 84 where they finished as runner up.

However, in the recent season, Gandler and Nisperos had a hard time towing Ateneo to another Final Four appearance as they crashed to sixth place -- the first time the team missed the playoffs since 2010.

