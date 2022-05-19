MANILA, Philippines -- The drummers of the UAAP schools are hopeful that they can be part of the league's Cheerdance Competition (CDC) on Sunday, amid changes made to the format of the highly-anticipated contest.

The CDC, one of the highlights of the UAAP calendar, will be returning for the first time since 2019 on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. However, there will be some changes to the competition rules compared to previous years.

ABS-CBN News has learned that no live drums will be allowed in the arena. Instead, teams will use canned music for their performances. Moreover, routines will be shortened to a maximum of three minutes, down from six minutes in previous seasons.

In a joint statement released on Thursday morning, the lead drummers of the eight UAAP schools expressed their gratitude at being allowed to participate in the men's basketball tournament and the women's volleyball tournament.

"However, we believe it would only be right for us to also have a place during the iconic UAAP Cheer Dance Competition (CDC)," the drummers said in a statement, which was posted on Facebook by Christian Karlos General, the captain of the FEU Drummers.

"We humbly ask that the UAAP consider this request and allow us to bring our drums and to be part of the prestigious CDC," they said. "Drums bring life and excitement to the crowd and encourage every UAAP fan to cheer proudly for their school."

"This CDC will not only bring the UAAP schools together but also rekindle the lost memories that could have been made during the 2-year absence of the CDC."

"The return of the CDC is a chance for rookies and new viewers to fully experience the cheer spirit with the beat of the drums supporting their own schools and their fellow universities. This event will not be complete without us, the UAAP Drummers."

The UAAP is expected to address the drummers' request in a press conference later Thursday.