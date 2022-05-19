UAAP Board to discuss drummers' appeal ahead of CDC

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Board will discuss the appeal made by university drummers, who are hoping to be allowed to perform in the upcoming Cheerdance Competition.

The UAAP CDC will be held on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, although live drums are not allowed inside the venue. Each squad will feature only 15 performers, with routines only lasting a maximum of three minutes.

On Thursday morning, UAAP drummers appealed to the league that they be allowed their place during the CDC, noting that they are already allowed to perform during basketball and volleyball games.

"We humbly ask that the UAAP consider this request and allow us to bring our drums and to be part of the prestigious CDC," said the captains of each school's drum line in a joint statement. "Drums bring life and excitement to the crowd and encourage every UAAP fan to cheer proudly for their school."

UAAP president Nonong Calanog explained on Thursday that they opted not to allow drummers over health and safety concerns.

"The primary consideration is really the safety of everyone," said Calanog. "Remember, as compared to basketball games that technically have only two schools playing and two squads cheering, these are eight schools cheering at the same time."

"Based on our observations these past two months, there are really some spectators that sometimes do not follow rules and take off their masks and everything," he said. "Some of these are really health-related when we decided on this."

All is not lost for the drummers, however, as Calanog said they will hear their appeal.

"We will discuss this with the board, and decide if we will go back," he said. "[We will] look at that decision, and see if it is something worth looking back into."

The UAAP is expected to come out with a final decision on Friday or Saturday.