UAAP: Adamson ends first round with sweep of UE

The Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate after scoring against the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 84 first round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Adamson University Lady Falcons ended the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on a triumphant note, as they swept the University of the East (UE) on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After a tight first set, the Lady Falcons seized control en route to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 victory over UE.

Adamson ended the first round with a 4-3 win-loss record, and bounced back from a five-set defeat to University of Santo Tomas in their previous match. UE, meanwhile, fell to 0-7.

"Marami kaming natutunan doon," Adamson coach Lerma Giron said of their loss to the Golden Tigresses last Tuesday. "Matuto tayo doon, lahat ng pagkakamali natin doon, i-try natin i-improve and i-correct in this game."

May Ann Nuique led the way for Adamson with 15 points, while Lorene Toring tallied 14 points, including four kill blocks. Rizza Cruz contributed 10 markers as Louie Romero orchestrated a balanced offense to finish with 19 excellent sets.

The Lady Falcons had to avert an upset in the opening set, as UE surged to a 22-19 lead off back-to-back aces by Ja Lana and a hit by Ercae Nieva.

Trisha Genesis and Toring scored two straight kills to make it a one-point game, before Romero committed a rare error to give UE a 23-21 lead.

Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, they fell apart at the end game with a service error and a net violation. Nuique blocked Nieva to put Adamson at set point, 24-23, and another hit from the middle by Toring secured the set for the Lady Falcons.

Adamson won comfortably from there, as they held the UE offense in check for most of the second and third frames.

Lana had 16 points and Nieva scored 14, but UE got little contributions from their other players as they continue to miss the presence of Apple Lingay.