SEA Games: Vietnam sweeps PH in women’s volleyball

Photo from Volleyball Philippines

The Philippine women’s volleyball team succumbed to host Vietnam to cap the preliminary round of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi Thursday.

The women’s team suffered its third loss in four outings after surrendering to Vietnam in straight sets, 23-25, 19-25, 17-25, at the Dai Yen Arena.

The Philippines dropped to the fourth spot with 1-3 win-loss card and will face Indonesia in the battle for the bronze medal.



Vietnam, on the other hand, improved to a 3-1 slate to arrange a gold-medal match against the unblemished Thailand.

The Philippines had a good start in the first set as they held a four-point lead after an ace of Alyssa Valdez and an off-the-block spike of Ces Molina, 16-12.

The Vietnamese spikers, however, were quick to overcome the deficit as they stole the upper hand off an over-receive from the Philippines, 17-16.

Valdez tried to keep the country in the lead after a block to Tran Thi Thanh Thuy and an attack, 22-20.

But Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored three in Vietnam’s 5-1 run to close out the first set, 25-23.

In the second set, Vietnam appeared to have found their rhythm, building a commanding 20-14 lead after a rejection to a Jema Galanza backrow spike.

The Philippines could not challenge the host country further in the third frame as Vietnam was quick to pull away courtesy of Tran’s ace, 16-9.

Aby Maraño tried to string some points off the bench but the deficit was too big to make a late run and eventually surrendered the match.

The Philippines-Indonesia game will be on May 21 at 5:30 p.m.



