Weightlifter Rosegie Ramos bagged bronze in the women’s 49kg division of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Ramos ended the snatch category in third place, lifting 75 and 79 kilograms in her first two attempts, and 81 with her third.

Ramos tried to go for 100 kilograms in her third attempt in the clean and jerk, but failed.

Thailand's Surodchana Khambao secured the gold medal, while Dinh Thi Pham settled for silver.

Fernando Agad Jr. missed a podium finish in the 50 kilogram division of the men's weightlifting category.

Placing third after the snatch round, Agad sank to fifth place after clearing 135 kilograms but missing his second and third attempts at 138 kilograms.