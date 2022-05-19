SEA Games: Pinoy karatekas pick up 3 more bronze medals

Photos from Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippines hiked its medal haul in karate to seven bronze after the second day of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, courtesy of Remon Misu, Ivan Christopher Agustin, and the women’s kata team.

Misu took the bronze after a 3-3 draw with Vietnam’s Thi Thu Hien Ho in the women’s -68kg kumite second round.

Agustin also got a bronze after beating Claudio Fernando of Indonesia, 13-4, in the men’s -84kg kumite.

Meanwhile, the women’s team kata clinched the bronze, narrowly escaping Brunei in the battle for bronze, 24.68-23.88.

The team is composed of Nicole Erika Dantes, Rebecca Cyril Torres and Sarah Pangilinan.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lim outclassed Murugeesan Mathivani, 1-0, in the bronze medal match of the women's -61kg weight class.

Jason Macaalay added to the medal list with a bronze of his own. He beat Thailand’s Siwakon Muekthong, 1-0, in the men’s-60 individual kumite.

Karatekas Torres and Joco Vasquez, meanwhile, won bronze medals in their respective divisions in kata.