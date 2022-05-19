SEA Games: PH teams take bronze, silver in rapid chess

The Philippines bagged silver and bronze medals in the men's and women's rapid chess tournaments of the Southeast Asian Games, held Thursday in Hanoi.

IM Paulo Bersamina and GM Darwin Laylo fell, 1-1, to hosts Vietnam in the men's rapid chess tournament to settle for the silver.

Meanwjhile, the Philippines' women's chess team of WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna secured the bronze medal after scoring 0.5-1.5 against Malaysia in the bronze medal match.

Hosts Vietnam will take home the most medals in chess with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Indonesia follows with a 2-2-3 gold-silver-bronze haul.