𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄!🥉



Congratulations to Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Flor Matan and Johann Olaño as they delivered the bronze medal in the Archery – Men’s Team Compound event at #SEAGames31.



Mabuhay ang #GalingngAtletangPinoysaHanoi! 🇵🇭#IAmSportsPositive#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/m0hOSQc7ZU — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) May 19, 2022

The Philippine team harvested two medals in the team events of archery in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday.

Jennifer Chan and Paul Marton dela Cruz settled for silver in the Mixed Team Compound after bowing to eventual champions Malaysia in the gold medal bout at the Hanoi National Sport Training Center.

Meanwhile, the men’s team salvaged a bronze medal in the Team Compound event as they escaped Thailand, 231-229.

The team is composed of Dela Cruz, Florante Matan and Andrei Johann.

The group of Chan, Rachelle Anne dela Cruz, and Andrea Lucia Robles, on the other hand, bowed to Malaysia in the bronze-medal match in the Women’s Team compound to miss the podium.

The Philippines was outpointed by Malaysia, 224-227.

On Wednesday, Filipina archers secured a gold medal for the country, beating Vietnam in the women's team recurve event.

The team of Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and Phoebe Amistoso stunned the host nation, 5-4, in the final.

It was also the first gold medal in archery for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.