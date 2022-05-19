SEA Games: PH bowling team wins second gold in Vietnam

Photo from Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine bowling team secured its second gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam after Merwin Tan, Patrick Nuqui, Christian Dychangco and Ivan Malig topped the men's Team of 4 final.

The Philippine national anthem was heard anew at the Royal City Hanoi Bowling Lanes as the Pinoy keglers dominated action, finishing with 5275 pinfalls, 113 pins ahead of runner-up Malaysia.

Tan rolled 1411 pinfalls for a six-game average of 235.17, the best among all the competitors in the six-team field, while Dychangco backed him up with 1377 pinfalls and an average of 229.50, including a tournament-high 278 in the sixth and final game.

Malig carded 1285 pinfalls for an average of 214.17 while the fourth member of the winning team, Nuqui, shot 1202 for an average of 200.33.

Malaysia finished second with a total of 5161 pinfalls, while Singapore bagged the bronze with 4963.

Last Monday, Tan scored a narrow victory in the men's singles event of bowling, ending an 11-year gold medal drought for the Philippines in the sport. He finished with a total score of 1,292 to take the gold medal, just ahead of Thailand's Yannaphon Larpapharat who had 1,286.

It was a come-from-behind victory for the 22-year-old Tan as he rolled a six-bagger in the sixth and last frame to erase a 52-pin deficit.

"Sobrang saya and shocking din po, na nanalo po ng gold ang Pilipinas. For the whole game, try lang po ako mag-maintain ng aking focus and execution. Execution, make good shots and maximizing every frame," said Tan.

The Philippines last won bowling gold in 2011 in Jakarta, when Frederick Ong topped the men's singles with Jeremy Posadas coming in second place.

Filipino bowlers experienced a prolonged drought since then; they won just two medals in 2019, a silver and a bronze. Tan was part of the squad that won silver in the men's Team of 4 event.

