Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team celebrates their win against Singapore in the semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. Courtesy: SEA Games.

(UPDATE) National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team is through to the grand finals of the Southeast Asian Games after escaping Singapore, 2-1 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sibol, bannered by world champions Blacklist International, weathered through three intense matches to inch towards back-to-back gold medals in the biennial meet.

The Philippines is assured of at least silver in the SEA Games.

Salic "Hadji" Imam's Natalia lifted the Philippines in the early stages of Game 1, drawing five kills for the world champions in the first five minutes.

But Singapore turned Game 1 around by adding pressure to the sidelanes, eventually gaining their opening in the 13th minute with a wipeout highlighted by a double kill by Adam "Adammir" Chong's Beatrix.

The Philippines, with the help of captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's exploits with Diggie, forced a rubber match.

Game 3 figured in a game of tactics, as the game reached the 20th minute mark and clashes were reduced baiting the other team.

Singapore almost had a chance to upset the Philippines after a near-wipeout but heroics by Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto saved Sibol's chances.

Sibol eventually found their opening through a pick-off on veteran Stefan "Soul" Chong's Dyrroth, who was posing for a backdoor towards the Filipinos' base. With Singapore undermanned, Sibol took the lord and eventually the base in the 25-minute match.

The Philippines will face rivals Malaysia or Indonesia in the gold medal match, to be held Friday.

Singapore will now go to the bronze medal match.