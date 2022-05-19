SEA Games vet Samuel Morrison. From the PSC Facebook page

Samuel Morrison got a bronze medal in the men's taekwondo competition in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Thursday at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Vietnam.

The 3-time SEA Games gold medalist was forced to settle for third after bowing to Malaysia's Muhammad Syafiq Zuber, 35-21, in the semifinal round of the men's kyorugi U80kg.

Morrison won the gold in the 2019, 2017 and 2015 editions of the games.

Israel Cesar Cantos Lamboloto also got a bronze medal after a challenging match against Thai jin Athi Sararat.

Lamboloto bowed to his Thai foe, 32-16, in the men's kyorugi 87kg semis.