SEA Games: Marcial scores stoppage; Ladon moves to gold medal round

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial battered Thai opponent Peerapat Yeasungnoen to march to the gold medal round of the middleweight division in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Rogen Ladon was also victorious in the flyweight division, outclassing Thailand's Thanarat Saengpet to make his way to the finals.

Marcial, the reigning SEA Games middleweight champion, connected heavy blows against Peerapat, who was given a standing 8-count by the referee midway in the second round.

A left straight-right hook combination had the Thai reeling again, forcing his corner to throw the towel.

Marcial drew a bye in the men’s middleweight quarterfinals to meet Peerapat in the semis.

Ladon, the reigning flyweight champion, also got the best in his exchange with Thanarat.

He earlier beat Malaysia's Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin to arrange the semis clash with the Thai.

James Palicte, meanwhile, was not as lucky after gassing out in his lightweight bout with Ferrand Papendang of Indonesia.