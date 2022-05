The Gilas Women racked up another convincing win at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, cruising to a 118-87 win over host Vietnam Thursday night.

Like in their previous two wins, the Filipinas were scorching from the perimeter in a wire-to-wire win.

Khate Castillo led the way for Gilas with 25 points, including 7 triples. Afril Bernardino added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with her 3 steals and 2 blocks.

They will next take on Singapore on Saturday.