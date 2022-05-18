Gian Mamuyac is set to receive tender offers from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Thursday. PBA Media Bureau

First-round draftees Gian Mamuyac and second generation cager Shaun Ildefonso and MPBL champion Jhonard Clarito are set to receive tender offers from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Thursday.

Caloy Garcia, head of the team’s basketball operations, confirmed this development to ABS-CBN News.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), magpapa-sign na ng tender offer – for Mamuyac, Ildefonso and Clarito,” wrote Garcia in a text message.

Mamuyac, the two-way guard from Ateneo, was selected fifth overall by the Elasto Painters, while Ildefonso, son of two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso, was picked at No. 10 in the first round.

Clarito, the do-it-all forward from 2019 MPBL champion San Juan Knights, was taken in as No. 5 selection in the second round.

Head coach Chris Gavina was pretty much satisfied with the team’s draft picks this season.

Last year, the team also picked up a handful with players like forward Leonard Santillan and guards Andrei Caracut and Anton Asistio playing vital roles in the team’s playoff runs. These young players will join forces with the incoming rookies and holdover veteran stars like Rey Nambatac, Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga as well as role players Mark Borboran, Jewel Ponferada, Bradwyn Guinto and Norbert Torres among others.

And if two-time MVP James Yap can rejoin the Elasto Painters soon, the team will have a promising future, according to Gavina.

“It’s a good thing when you have fresh legs all the time,” Gavina told ABS-CBN. “These guys have won championships and we want them to transfer that mentality and the effort they need to bring in at a high level for Rain or Shine.”

“I like Clarito ever since I saw him in the MPBL. He’s capable at doing at his position the high level of effort level he brings. I know how hard he plays.”

On Wednesday, Gavina had a bird’s eye view of what his rookie picks can do.

“I would have to say for the most part, we saw glimpses of what to expect from our crop of rookies in our first tune-up game today. Ildefonso is capable of being a very versatile player due to his strength and power and displayed a great feel to flow with what the game presents to him. I was impressed with his ability to defend either taller players or quick players today,” said Gavina.

“Mamuyac has great length and his competitive spirit was relevant today during critical moments towards the end of our tune-up game where he was able to make the right basketball decisions to help us convert on the offensive end to help churn out our win. His defensive instincts are obvious once you see him play and adjust as the game goes on.”

But even the second round draft picks were able to make a good account of themselves.

“A revelation today was Johnard Clarito. He has a knack to pursue the ball off missed shots, did a very good job of reading the defense on closeouts and staying disciplined on defense on his way to have an impressive showing for us to really consider adding him to our active roster. RJ Ramirez displayed his ability to apply in your face defense against Converge feisty guards and we feel he will eventually get an understanding of what we will need from him as we move forward towards the season,” added Gavina.