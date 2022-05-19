People use their bikes to block the street for protesters against Fox News, claiming their ideologies teach white supremacy that leads to hate crimes, such as the recent mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominately black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, in New York, New York, USA, 18 May 2022. Sarah Yenesel, EPA-EFE.

NEW YORK -- The Buffalo Bills and the NFL will donate a combined $400,000 to support those impacted by the shooting that killed 10 African Americans last Saturday in western New York.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced the donations on Wednesday, when players from the Bills, the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bandits professional Lacrosse team turned out to show their support for the community.

Wearing black shirts bearing the message "Choose Love," Bills players helped to serve food provided by the World Central Kitchen and laid flowers at a memorial near the Tops supermarket where a white teenager allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 style assault rifle on Saturday.

In a manifesto, the suspected mass killer referred to the so-called "replacement theory," which claims the existence of a leftist plot to overwhelm the white population with non-white immigrants.

"Choose love, I think it's a model maybe we should start adopting as a country," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

Added Sabres winger Kyle Okposo: "It's important for us just to come out and show our support, and reflect on what's happened in our community."

The Bills Foundation said in a statement that $200,000 would go to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, created "to address the immediate and long-term needs in our community, including systemic issues that have marginalized communities of color."

Another $200,000 will be donated directly to various nonprofits working on the emergency response efforts -- including helping people in the shaken neighborhood obtain food.

