Young cyclist Patrick Coo hopeful of Olympic qualification

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage cyclist Patrick Coo is unfazed by tall odds when he competes in the UCI BMX World Cup 2021 at the end of the month in Bogota, Colombia.

The event, to be held on May 29 to 30, serves as an Olympic qualification event. The 19-year-old Coo will try to become the ninth Filipino athlete to secure a berth in the Tokyo Games, joining boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam; weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; gymnast Carlos Yulo; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; and rower Cris Nievarez.

"I am proud to be racing for the Philippines. It has been a dream," said Coo, who was born and raised in Bellflower, California.

Coo, who started racing at the age of six, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Caluag who represented the Philippines in the 2012 Olympics in London.

"Danny has always been a great man and an inspiration to me," said Coo of Caluag, who also won gold in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

"He always told me to ride for fun and to ride my heart out, and that's all that matters," added the young cyclist.

In 2019, Coo won the title in the Asian Juniors BMX Championship in Malaysia and officially became part of the Philippine Cycling team last year.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez is confident that Coo will represent the country well in Bogota. The agency has given almost P1.2-million worth of financial assistance for the cyclist in his campaign.

The sports governing body also approved additional funding of P321,298 which covers the airfare, accommodation, allowance, visa fee, insurance, COVID swab test, and entry fee of Coo's entourage along with national coaches Ednalyn Hualda and Frederick Farr.

"We have a lot of talented Filipino cyclists and one of them is our teenage BMX cyclist Patrick Coo. We are counting on him," Ramirez said. "Patrick has a lot of potential, not only for this year but in the next Olympic cycle in Paris, France."

There are 24 spots available for BMX in the Tokyo Olympics, although 18 of them will be through the UCI rankings. There are just two Olympic berths available in the Bogota event where Coo will compete.

Although he is up against strong competition, Coo remains optimistic.

"Dreams don't work unless you work for it. We're chasing the dream right now and the dream is the goal. I'll do my best and hopefully, I'll make it to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics," he said.