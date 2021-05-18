SE Asia Dota 2 Pro Circuit: OB.Neon goes 1-1, TNC Predator upset in Week 5

Week 5 of the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit did not go well for Philippine teams OB.Neon and TNC Predator, as they lost one series each ahead of the final week of the tournament.

OB.Neon, aka Neon Esports, played two series in Week 5, winning the first against last-placed Lilgun 2-0 on Wednesday, but losing to Fnatic on Thursday 0-2.

In their matches against Lilgun, Neon’s Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer flexed an MVP performance in the middle lane, beating counterpart Sukhbat "Sanctity-" Otgondavaa. He won both the laning phases of their games.

However, they could not continue their momentum going into their series with Southeast Asian powerhouse Fnatic later that week.

In Game 2, Filipino Fnatic player Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto went deathless in his carry Arc Warden, while securing 9 kills and 13 assists.

In the 20-minute mark, Fnatic had an 18-6 kill lead, and their net worth gap ballooned to 7,000. Ten minutes later, Neon called the good game.

The DPC Season 1 runners-up will battle T1 on Thursday.

BOTTOM PLACER LILGUN SHOCKS THE DOTA COMMUNITY BY CONQUERING THEN SOLO TOP 1 TNC PREDATOR

In an unexpected twist to cap the week, last-placers Lilgun upset erstwhile solo top seed TNC Predator on Saturday, 2-0.

The Mongolian team outperformed TNC in both games.

In Week 4, the Filipino team relied heavily on Medusa to defeat Boom Esports. However, their core pick was countered by Lilgun’s Anti-Mage in the middle lane in Game 1.

Anti-Mage’s Mana Break countered Medusa, a mana-dependent hero. OB.Neon even called it “Anti-Medusa.”

Anti-Medusa 😬 — Neon Esports 🇵🇭 (@NeonEsportsPH) May 15, 2021

After his lackluster performance against OB.Neon, Mongolian player Sanctity- proved himself worthy with the Anti-Mage pick, earning 31.8k net worth on the hero while dealing 15.7k damage to TNC's buildings and towers.

Sanctity- again played well in Game 2, carving 14 kills across his name alongside 19 assists.

TNC now finds itself in a 3-way tie with Fnatic and T1 for the top seed, with only 3 teams qualifying for the next Dota 2 Major.

The upset last weekend placed us in a triple tie situation for the first place. Everything will be decided thru our next series vs Fnatic!! We had our reset, we're ready to give it all again!



See you there! #AlwaysRise #SummonYourStrength #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/24GWSXcETa — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) May 17, 2021

They need to defeat fellow Southeast Asian stronghold Fnatic Wednesday, to regain their chance of getting into the Major playoffs.

Fellow Philippine team Execration will face also Lilgun on Wednesday.