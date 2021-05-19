PBA seeks clarity, guidance on IATF regulations for contact sports

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial (center) on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on MMDA Chairman Benjamin 'BenHur' Abalos. The two officials are joined by MMDA general manager usec. Jose Arturo S. Garcia Jr. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos at the agency's headquarters at Makati City.

Marcial sought clarification and guidance from the MMDA chief regarding the rules and regulations of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on contact sports such as basketball.

The two officials also discussed ways to forge stronger coordination particularly during this time of pandemic.

"Basketball is the Filipinos' national pastime. But there is no denying that the PBA is faced with a tough challenge now because of the pandemic," Abalos said.

According to a statement provided by the PBA, Abalos has agreed to work on some actions to be undertaken which will be acceptable by the IATF, ensuring that the minimum health protocols being implemented by the government shall be strictly observed and adhered to.

"We have to ensure the safety of everyone, not only the players, but the general viewing public. We cannot compromise the health and well-being of all," Abalos said.

PBA teams have resumed their practices in different areas of the country as their usual gyms in Metro Manila remain closed.

The TNT Tropang GIGA and the Meralco Bolts are in Laoag, Ilocos Norte upon the invitation of provincial governor Matthew Manotoc. The NLEX Road Warriors are expected to train in Clark.

Several teams will practice in Batangas, which has agreed to host the PBA ball clubs in three different gyms.

The PBA is still working on getting approval for its teams to train in Metro Manila, after its quarantine status was eased to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Marcial has pledged strict compliance to minimum health standards and keeping the players and officials safe once given a green light.