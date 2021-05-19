PBA: Batangas City gyms to open doors for basketball training

Disinfection process in a Batangas gym. Photo from the PBA website



Batangas City basketball gyms are set to open their doors for PBA teams on Thursday.

According to the league's website, the Batangas City's Batangas Coliseum, Batangas State University Gym and Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas Gym underwent cleaning and disinfection on Wednesday afternoon.

All PBA clubs except those belong to the MVP Group are expected to practice in the Batangas gyms while the league waits for a definite ruling from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on basketball practices in NCR Plus.

As it stands, five-on-five scrimmages are not yet allowed in

Metro Manila which is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Meralco and TNT Tropang Giga opted for a bubble training in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, while NLEX is setting up camp in Clark on a closed-circuit setup.

"PBA has informed us we still cannot practice (in NCR) pending clarification from the DOH/IATF. So we plan to go out of town for practice in Clark," said coach Yeng Guiao.

Meanwhile, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial paid a courtesy call to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin Abalos on Tuesday.

Marcial sought clarification and guidance from the MMDA chief regarding existing rules and regulations of the IATF-EID on contact sports such as basketball.

Abalos promised to work on some actions to be undertaken which will be acceptable by the IATF.

