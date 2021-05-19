MMA: Denice Zamboanga doesn't mind being underdog vs Seo Hee Ham



Undefeated Pinay Denice Zamboanga will enter the cage as the underdog opposite highly regarded Seo Hee Ham despite being ranked No. 1 in the women’s atomweight division.

The two will clash in the upcoming ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix which begins on May 28 in Singapore.

Zamboanga isn’t at all fazed by the underdog tag, citing that his brother Drex Zamboanga, and her team at Marrok Force in Bangkok, Thailand, Zamboanga are looking to score a massive upset to advance to the next round of the tournament.

“My brother, my coaches, and my training partners are all confident in me. They are confident in the hard work we've put into this camp, and we're ready. We're going in there with the winning mentality,” she said.

“It's not going to be an easy fight for either side. But I'm determined to prove the doubters wrong and claim this victory. I trust in God, and in my hard work. I will win this fight for my friends, family, and fans back in the Philippines.”

Seo is already veteran of the cage, having competed in multiple organizations since 2007, including DEEP, Jewels, Road FC, Rizin FF, and UFC. The Korean upstart is sometimes referred to as “Hamderlei Silva” for her high octane, aggressive style.

“I know she has so many weapons. She has a lot of experience. She's a very dangerous striker and can attack in so many ways. But whatever she throws, I'll be ready for it,” Zamboanga said.

“Me and my team have gone through so many situations. We've envisioned every possible way this fight can go. Whatever she decides to do in the Circle, we'll have something prepared for her.”

Zamboanga isn’t worried that she is coming into this fight as the underdog. She said she has become more motivated to prove her doubters wrong.

“I know people are looking at me as the underdog in this fight, and at Seo Hee Ham as the dark horse. That just fuels my drive to score this upset and make it to the end,” said the Pinay fighter.

