SBP, Fil-Am Nation Select to hold tryouts for potential Gilas Women's players

Fil-Am Nation Select previously hosted a showcase for Fil-Am players in January. File photo.

Prospective Gilas Pilipinas Women players will get the chance to showcase their talent in front of national team coach Pat Aquino in a tryout next month.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has partnered with Fil-Am Nation Select for a tryout on June 4 to 5.

Fil-Am Nation Select is an organization that seeks to provide a platform for Filipino-American athletes. While initially focused on basketball, they have also expanded to hold camps for volleyball in recent months.

"The event hopes to select the best of the best Filipino female athletes in the United States for our senior Gilas teams, both for 5-on-5 and 3x3," the SBP said in a letter sent to invited players.

Aquino, who steered the Gilas Pilipinas women to a breakthrough gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, has been in the United States since last year to scout for talents.

Aside from the tryout itself, the Gilas candidates will also be informed of the requirements they need to fulfill in order to be eligible for FIBA tournaments.

Recently, veteran coach Ryan Gregorio, the special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, assured that their talent identification program for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team is ongoing.

"At this point, wala naman talaga silang tournament, pero puspusan ang ating paghahanap din ng mga panibagong talent," Gregorio said in an appearance on "The Chasedown."



"Ganoon kaganda rin 'yung programang sinusundan natin dito sa ating women's program," he added. "We are not just constricting ourselves in our country."

"We have a lot of scouts now in the United States, in Europe, and every part of the world, trying to look for Filipinas na merong Philippine blood para makapaglaro din sa ating Gilas Pilipinas."



