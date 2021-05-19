Football: Marañon stays positive while waiting for Filipino citizenship

Just in ❤️🇵🇭 One step closer.

United City's Bienvenido Marañon chose to remain optimistic despite anxiously waiting for his naturalization papers to be approved.

Marañon's naturalization process ran parallel with that of basketball player Ange Kouame and both of them were approved by the Philippine Congress.

Kouame was declared a Filipino citizen on Tuesday, while the footballer's papers have yet to be signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marañon, however, chose to stay positive.

"Just in. One step closer. Here we go kababayan," said Marañon in his Twitter post while quoting an update of the House of Representatives on his naturalization bill.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is hoping that the Spanish striker will get naturalized soon as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asia is fast approaching.

"It is unfortunate that Bienve wasn’t able to get his naturalization on the same day as Angelo as both of them went through the process together," Nonong Araneta, president of the sport's national governing body, said earlier in a statement.

The PFF is hoping to field Marañon together with the Philippine Azkals for the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The qualifiers begin June 3.

"We are facing the prospect of not having Bienve in the team for the remaining matches, considering the numerous requirements he has to comply with before he can suit up for the country," said Araneta.

