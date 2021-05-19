FIBA 3x3: Hong Kong set to host 3x3 basketball World Tour Masters

Buoyed by the success of last week’s Track Cycling Nations Cup, local basketball organisers are jumping on the bandwagon, hoping to stage one of the legs of the Fiba 3x3 World Tour Masters in the city for the first time later this year.

The Nations Cup, which was held in a “safety bubble” at Hong Kong Velodrome, was deemed a huge success and local basketball officials are hoping a similar showpiece can be staged for an international 3x3 basketball tournament. 3x3 basketball will make its debut as an Olympic medal sport in Tokyo this summer.

A contract signing ceremony took place between local organisers and Fiba, the world governing body, in Central on Tuesday, with ambitious plans of bringing the world’s top 12 teams to Hong Kong, including Olympic medallists from the 2020 Tokyo Games. A hefty budget of more than HK$10 million has been set aside to help make the event become a reality in Hong Kong. Organisers say they want to stage the event after the Olympics in October or November.

“Track cycling did a good job in staging an international event through the set-up of a safety bubble and there is a lot we can learn from them as we prepare for our own tournament,” said Kenny Wong of M1 Group, who are the local organisers. “We have been discussing staging the event with Fiba for the last two years. The success of the Nations Cup has given us more confidence [of staging it] amid the pandemic.”

“3x3 basketball has been gaining popularity throughout the world, especially among youngsters because it’s considered a street game and that’s why the sport is making its debut at the Olympics this summer.

“We hope Hong Kong can benefit from the tournament and further push 3x3 basketball’s development.”

Wong, who is also a vice-president of the Hong Kong Basketball Association, said the hosts would be given the chance of taking part in the qualifiers for the event to become the 12th team in the main draw.

“Once we have confirmed the dates, which should be in the later part of the year when there is little chance of rain, we will start the enrolment of local clubs and the general public for the Hong Kong qualifying event. The winner will be able to take part in the qualifying draw which will include several overseas teams assigned by Fiba,” said Wong. “The qualifying event will definitely arouse more interest in 3x3 basketball, which should be one of the aims of the Basketball Association for future development.”

Wong said small countries can do well in 3x3 basketball as in the case of Mongolia, who are now ranked number six in the world and second in Asia behind regional giants China. Russia, the United States and France lead the world standings.

“Mongolia has spent 10 years developing 3x3 basketball and they are now in the world’s top 10. You need to pick four to five players for a team which should be easier than identifying 12 players for a normal basketball team,” said Wong. “In fact, world ranking is one of the ways to send a 3x3 basketball team to the Olympic Games and Hong Kong should explore the possibility by putting more effort into the game.”

With spectators a key element of street basketball, Wong said they would not stage the tournament behind closed doors and would have to devise safety measures for the audience. The organisers have three venues in mind, namely Victoria Park, the Central Harbourfront and Disneyland in Lantau.

“We have to closely monitor the pandemic situation as it will affect the number of spectators allowed,” said Wong. “We also have to look at other events in Hong Kong that accommodate large number of spectators.”

