SEA Games made Brownlee understand Filipino pride more

Gilas Pilipinas plays their match against host nation Cambodia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 on May 11, 2023. Cambodia pulled off a 79-68 victory against the Philippines. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan

MANILA – Naturalized Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Justin Brownlee’s latest foray into the men’s national team proved to be a successful one, as he led the squad to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 5-on-5 basketball gold medal.

And with Gilas having to hurdle many obstacles on its way to redemption, the charismatic Barangay Ginebra import said he felt what being a Filipino meant even more.

“The Filipino pride is unlike no other, and I mean that in a good way. It’s something that I admired and one of the reasons why I wanted to become Filipino. I really admire the Filipino pride,” Brownlee said on Tuesday shortly after Gilas arrived in Manila.

“They really have that never-say-die attitude. They fight ‘til the end, no matter what side they’re going up against. This competition overall was just something I really admired from the Philippines.”

In Cambodia, the Philippines had to weather many different adversities on and off the court, but none bigger than a group stage loss to the hosts which sparked widespread criticism on social media.

No less than Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan had to call out the basketball federation in a tweet, where the businessman wrote “SBP, what happened?”

“I think we had to adjust to the conditions there. It was very hot and humid, even hotter than the Philippines. But once we got adjusted, we played our games, we played together, we showed the Filipino pride, they may knock us down, but we’ll get back right up and keep fighting,” Brownlee added.

“They knocked us down that first game, they beat us pretty easily, but we never gave up, we always stayed confident, we got to give a lot of credit to the whole team effort.”

Brownlee himself had back-to-back monumental performances for the nationals, erupting for 34 points in the semifinals where the Philippines dethroned Indonesia, 84-76 before he followed it up with 23 markers in the title-clinching 80-69 victory over Cambodia.

“We had a great time in Cambodia. We got the goal. That was our mission. We got it, and we are satisfied with the team. I’m just proud to make the country happy, just proud of the Philippines,” the 6-foot-6 forward continued.

The six-time PBA champion officially became a naturalized citizen back in January, when Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law the bill which sought to grant him Filipino citizenship.

This allowed Brownlee to suit up for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Arguably, his latest tour of duty was of even greater magnitude as it came as part of a regional sports spectacle which included multiple events.

Getting to represent the Philippines in general, Brownlee said, is a unique feeling that will always stand out and give him a sense of national pride and honor.

"It feels great. I am just so proud of being a Filipino and to represent the country and to do something with a great group of guys, everybody really bought into the system, everybody made sacrifices, it was just an all-around, incredible feeling and I am happy for the whole country," he said.

“For sure, for sure. Being out there, with the guys, seeing the love you get from the Filipino fans out there … I just love everything about the Philippines.”

Justin Brownlee reflects on Gilas Pilipinas' triumph in the SEA Games. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.