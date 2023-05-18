Rain or Shine has secured the services of Mac Belo in a deal that shipped Norbert Torres to Meralco in a deal approved by the PBA.

The trade was announced on Rain or Shine's social media page on Thursday.

The Bolts also confirmed the trade on Twitter.

TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



"We thank Mac Belo for his contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Meralco.

"At the same time, we are excited to welcome Nortbert Torres to the Meralco Bolts family. We believe that he will make a positive impact on the team and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Torres is expected to beef up the Bolts' lineup especially after the retirement of Reynel Hugnatan.

The trade also stands to benefit Belo, who has been rarely utilized by the Bolts.